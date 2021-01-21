MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi schools will not be assigned a letter grade for this school year.

The state Board of Education voted to suspend the A to F grading of individual schools and school districts. These grades are used as an annual measure of student and teacher performance.

The state board suspended the grading last spring because of Covid concerns. The schools will keep their most recent grade – that from the school year 2018 to 2019.

In another big move, the board will give Third graders a pass on the reading test. Students will take the test. But a student does not have to pass to be promoted to the next grade.

It’s the same for some High school students. There are required end-of-course tests. But this year, students are not required to meet a passing score in order to graduate.