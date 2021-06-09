Mississippi Secretary of State made a statement on election allegations

MISSISSIPPI (WBCI) – The Mississippi Secretary of State says his office is following up on election allegations and investigations.

Michael Watson says overall the state saw smooth General Municipal Election Day.

In a press release today, he did mention an absentee ballot box that was left unsealed for an undetermined amount of time. That incident happened in Columbus.

Columbus Chief Operations Officer David Armstrong told WCBI he believes the box was locked and the seal was knocked off somehow.

He claims there was no initial act to tamper with the box.

Watson says if the complaints seen around the state prove to be criminal he wants those responsible prosecuted.

The state’s Elections Hotline fielded 430 calls with questions and concerns on election day.