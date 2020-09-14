Mississippi seeing positive news with COVID-19 numbers

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi sees more positive news on the COVID-19 front.

The state department of health is reporting 145 new cases and nine deaths.

- Advertisement -

In our viewing area, Lafayette and Lee Counties were the only two that reported more than ten new cases.

680 people remain hospitalized across the state with confirmed or suspected COVID symptoms.

182 patients are in ICU.

The 18-29 age group continues to have the highest amount of cases with over 20 thousand.

In Mississippi, only 12 point nine percent of the people that test positive for the coronavirus require hospitalization.

Right now, there 78 thousand 971 people presumed recovered.

This means there are 83 hundred presumed active cases in the state.