Mississippi Senators Say Recent High Profile Crimes Show Need For Preventative Measures

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Both Mississippi Senators say there needs to be more done to identify potentially dangerous people in the wake of two high profile crimes that have caught the nation’s attention.

Republican Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde Smith were in Northeast Mississippi at several events. We asked them what actions needed to be taken to help prevent crimes like Saturday’s mass murder at the Pittsburgh Jewish synagogue, and the recent rash of pipe bombs sent to high profile democrats.

- Advertisement -

“America needs a revival, no doubt, horrific things that are happening are so tragic and you think, what’s the mindset here, what are we producing here? But we certainly need a revival, we need the investigation, justice to take place right now,” said Sen. Hyde-Smith.

“What we need to do is do a better job of identifying the really troubled people and I think both of these individuals certainly had an emotional problem and perhaps even worse than that. If we could identify the one in a million misfit whose going to do this sort of thing it would be a lot better,” said Sen. Wicker.

Both senators were interviewed during a workforce development announcement in Tupelo.