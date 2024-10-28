Mississippi set to receive grants to improve rail service across state

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Federal money will be rolling into Mississippi to help keep the supply chain on track.

Senator Roger Wicker’s office announced nearly $60 million in U.S. Department of Transportation grants will be coming to pay for improvements to rail service in Mississippi.

$2.9 million of that will be coming to Lowndes County.

That money will be used to improve the efficiency and capacity of businesses at the Lowndes County Port by providing rail access to additional port properties in an effort to make a long term transportation shift from trucks to rail and barge service at the port.

The Grenada Railroad will receive more than $18 million for a variety of projects.

More than $100 million is coming to the state to help replace bridges and rehabilitate the Mississippi River Bridge between Lula and Helena, Arkansas.

