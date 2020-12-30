Mississippi sets a new daily record for COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi sets a new daily COVID-19 case count record.
The state department of health is reporting 3,023 cases today and 29 deaths.
Three of those fatalities occurred in Lowndes County.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says 1,387 patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 are in hospitals across the state.
There are 208 people on a ventilator.
In our area, Lee County has the highest case count today with 111.
Lowndes County has 96, Oktibbeha has 50, Lafayette has 49, and Monroe has 48.