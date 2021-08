JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – For the second day in a row, Mississippi sets a single day record for new COVID-19 cases.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 5,023 cases and 31 additional deaths.

The state’s total number of cases is now more than 381,000, along with 7,700 deaths.

98 percent of the cases in Mississippi are in unvaccinated people.

Health department numbers show more than 4,200 5 to 17 year-olds have tested positive for COVID-19