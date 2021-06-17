Mississippi Sheriff Association new president from North Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association has a new leader and he’s from north Mississippi.
Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan will be the next president of the organization.
Sheriffs from all 82 counties voted and Pollan was selected today at the association’s yearly conference.
The non-profit organization was created in 1981 to represent and support members with professional development, meetings, and encourage legislative support for law enforcement.
The outgoing president is from Jasper County.