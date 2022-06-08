Mississippi Sheriff’s Association host annual meeting on the coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WCBI/WXXV) – Sheriffs from across the state are on the coast this week.

The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is having its summer conference at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi.

This is one of the two conferences they have every year.

The event allows them to pick up continuing education hours.

But along with the class time, they also benefit from being around one another.

“One of the biggest things to me is the networking…by far. When you get to come out here and hang out with your brother sheriffs…it really helps. We get to share stories…we get to share problems…try to help each other. It’s a huge networking thing. We all have the same problems, it just may be on a different level,” said Sheriff Greg Pollan, Calhoun County.

About 70 of the states 82 sheriffs attended the conference.