Mississippi sheriffs travel to D.C. to honor fallen law enforcement

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- All week long law enforcement have been remembering their brothers and sisters who’ve died in line of duty.

This week is National Police week.

Three Mississippi Sheriffs traveled to the nation’s capital to pay tribute to the fallen.

Anyone who wears the badge will tell you they’re all family.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan, along with Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys and Steve Rushing, the sheriff in Lincoln County, there’s no closer brotherhood. And when one of them lost a deputy, the three grew even closer.

These three Mississippi sheriffs are inseparable.

“We’re constantly calling, texting, emailing. We’ve become very close because of our job,” said Sheriff Pollan.

That bond became stronger after Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing’s worst nightmare came true.

In May of 2017, Deputy Donald Durr was killed while responding to a domestic call.

“When you look in a sheriff or chief’s eyes when they’ve lost an officer or a deputy, it’s horrible, and when your friend is going through that it makes it even worse,” said Pollan.

In December, Sheriff Rushing learned Deputy Durr’s name was being added to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Sheriff Pollan says that day, plans were made to head to the nation’s capital for the memorial service held Tuesday.

“It had an extra special meaning for us. Sheriff Rushing was going through it. Not just as sheriff of Lincoln County, but as our friend. He was suffering and dealing with it on a daily basis,” said Pollan.

199 law enforcement officers were killed in 2017. Images capture the raw emotion as thousands of officers from around the country, pay respects to their fallen members in blue.

An experience, Sheriff Pollan says is eye-opening.

“No one is immune to what’s going on in law enforcement. It doesn’t matter if you’re in New York City or Calhoun County, or Lincoln County. We’re not immune to what can happen on a daily basis,” said Pollan.

Pollan says losing a deputy is a fear law enforcement leaders face daily.

It’s a sacrifice they’ve chosen and without the brotherhood, it’d be even harder to face.

Now the bond of three Mississippi sheriffs is even tighter.

“If it’s possible the three of us are closer now than we were before. I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” said Pollan.

Another Mississippi officer’s name is also being added to the wall. James E. Clark, a deputy with the Quitman County Sheriff’s office.

The names will be added this fall.