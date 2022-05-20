Mississippi significantly undercounted by over 4% in census

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi may have grown in size over the last decade but there’s no record to show for it.

Mississippi was significantly undercounted by over 4% in the 2020 census.

The population count released in 2021 suggested 2.94 million people lived in the Magnolia State.

A 4% miscount translates to a little over $100,000 people not represented in the U-S Census.

The Associated Press says Mississippi spent around $400,000 in resources encouraging people to fill out census forms.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann addressed the issue on Twitter saying quote, “the county impacts economic development, federal and grant funding, redistricting, and so much more.” unquote.

Mississippi is one of five states with significant undercounting but there is indication as to why so many people are left out.

Historically, groups that have undercounted are racial and ethnic minorities, renters, and young children, that’s according to the AP.