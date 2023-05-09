‘Mississippi Special Olympics’ torch passes through Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police helped escort the “Mississippi Special Olympics” torch as it made its way across the state.

The Mississippi Special Olympics made its way through the streets of the Friendly City Tuesday morning.

The torch run also included athletes who have taken part in Special Olympics.

Law Enforcement agencies across the state are taking turns escorting the flame on its way to the Mississippi Special Olympics Summer Games at Keesler Air Force Base this weekend.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter