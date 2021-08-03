Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,500 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – As Mississippi reports another 1,500 COVID-19 cases, the only shrinking numbers in the state are the number of hospital beds.

The state department of health is reporting 1,035 people with the virus are hospitalized across the state.

That’s the highest number of hospitalizations since January 23rd.

More than 280 of those patients are in I.C.U.

Now, the health department’s website shows 108 available I.C.U. beds across Mississippi.

There are no I.C.U. beds available in the Golden Triangle. Hospitals in Amory, Tupelo, Oxford, New Albany, Booneville, and Corinth do have some available.

Of course, not all patients in I.C.U. have COVID.

More than 320,000 people are presumed recovered from the virus in the state.