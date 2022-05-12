Mississippi State Department of Health seeing more COVID-19 cases reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health says it is seeing more COVID-19 cases being reported.

Right now, nearly 200 omicron variant cases are being reported and the trend continues to climb.

Many of the cases are happening with people that are 50 and older.

MSDH continues to urge people to get vaccinated and get a booster shot.

Of course, this is nowhere near the numbers we saw in January when more than 1,700 people were hospitalized in the state with the virus.