Mississippi State grad creates ‘world’s largest cowbell’ to ring in the Diamond Dawgs

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville’s biggest party deserves the world’s biggest cowbell.

That’s what Mississippi State 1988 grad Steve Sharpe claims he created Friday morning out of an old church bell that has been in his family for years.

“This bell is a family heirloom. Legend has it, it was forged from the fires of Mount Olympus. After that, it passed through many different generations.”

He figured there was no better way to ring in the historic moment of his Diamond Dawgs bringing home the College World Series title.

“In honor of the national championship, yesterday morning I said, ‘We have to create the world’s largest cowbell,'” Sharpe says.

For those wondering…here’s what the world’s largest cowbell sounds like. #HailState alum Steve Sharpe created it this morning just for his world champion #DiamondDawgs! Starkville has championship fever and the only prescription is…you know 😉 #OmaDawgs 🔔🐶👑 pic.twitter.com/Ao6JVfu2wx — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) July 2, 2021

He says all it took was some spray paint and about 30 minutes to create the ultimate State cowbell.

“As a matter of fact, I think Guinness is on its way to come do an interview with me about actually listing it in their book of world records,” he joked.