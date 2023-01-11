Mississippi State Parks Reservation System Update

MISSISSIPPI (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) is undergoing a software update to its Mississippi State Parks reservation system. To help make this transition as smooth as possible, reservations beyond April 1, 2023, have been blocked. Once the update is complete, all reservations will be converted to the new software, and all future dates will be available to reserve again.

When the new system goes live, you will notice that our reservation landing page has a brand-new look! We hope this new software will make reservations easier and more accessible to Mississippi State Parks visitors.

MDWFP would like to thank you for your patience during this time.

Read the official press release here: Mississippi State Parks – Reservation System Update 2023

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter