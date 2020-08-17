Mississippi State Releases 2020 Schedule

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) – The Southeastern Conference unveiled its revised 2020 10-game, conference-only football schedule Monday night. All home and away locations for each opponent remained the same, however dates were adjusted.

Mississippi State is set to kick off its 2020 slate on Sept. 26 against LSU at Tiger Stadium.

- Advertisement -

Under the revised schedule, the Bulldogs will host Arkansas (Oct. 3), Texas A&M (Oct. 17), Vanderbilt (Nov. 7), Auburn (Nov. 14) and Missouri (Dec. 5) at Davis Wade Stadium, while making trips to LSU (Sept. 26), Kentucky (Oct. 10), Alabama (Oct. 31), Georgia (Nov. 21) and Ole Miss (Nov. 28).

State’s schedule includes open dates on Oct. 24 and Dec. 12.

Kickoff times and television information will be released in the future.

No decisions have been made on fan attendance at Davis Wade Stadium at this time. That information will be provided once those details are determined.

2020 MISSISSIPPI STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 26 — at LSU

MSU and LSU will meet for the 114th time … The Bulldogs have played LSU and Ole Miss more than any SEC opponent dating back to 1896 …. The Tigers lead 75-35-3 … Series is tied 3-3 in the last six meetings … MSU’s last win over LSU was in 2017, 37-7, in Starkville … State’s last victory in Baton Rouge was in 2014, 34-29.

Oct. 3 — ARKANSAS

Razorbacks lead 16-13-1 … MSU has claimed seven out of the last eight meetings … First meeting in the series was 1916, a 20-7 Bulldog victory … MSU and Arkansas met only twice prior to 1992 when the Razorbacks joined the SEC … This will be the 29th straight year the two teams are playing each other.

Oct. 10 — at Kentucky

MSU and Kentucky will meet for the 48th time and the 31st straight year … The Bulldogs lead 24-23 … State has won nine of the last 11 meetings with six of those coming of the double-digit variety … Kentucky is MSU’s permanent SEC Eastern Division opponent … State won last year’s meeting in Starkville, 28-13.

Oct. 17 — TEXAS A&M

State leads the all-time series, 7-6, and has won four of the last six meetings … MSU and Texas A&M will meet for the 14th time and the eighth time as members of the SEC … MSU won the last meeting at Davis Wade Stadium in 2018 versus the No. 16 Aggies, 28-13 … Each of the Bulldogs’ last two wins over the Aggies (2017, 2018) have been by double-digits.

Oct. 31 — at Alabama

MSU and Alabama will meet for the 105th time … The Crimson Tide leads 83-18-3 … The Bulldogs fell 24-0 the last time in Tuscaloosa in 2018 but held the top-ranked Tide to just three second-half points and a then-season-low 305 yards of total offense.

Nov. 7 — VANDERBILT

MSU leads 13-7-2, including a 7-1 mark in Starkville … State has won the last three meetings (2008, 2009, 2014) … The Bulldogs have captured seven of the last eight meetings dating back to 1989 and 11 of the last 13 dating back to 1972 … The Bulldogs defeated the Commodores, 51-0, in the most recent meeting in 2014 in Starkville.

Nov. 14 — AUBURN

Tigers lead 64-27-2 … MSU won 23-9 over No. 8 Auburn in Starkville in 2018, the Bulldogs’ largest margin of victory over a top-10 team since beating No. 2 Auburn, 38-23, on Oct. 11, 2014 – a game that catapulted MSU to its first No. 1 ranking … Series is tied 4-4 in the last eight meetings.

Nov. 21 — at Georgia

MSU and Georgia will meet for the 25th time since the first contest in 1914 … Georgia claimed the most recent meeting in 2017 in Athens, 31-3 … State’s last victory over Georgia came in Starkville in 2010, 24-12 … Georgia leads 18-6.

Nov. 28 — at Ole Miss

State and Ole Miss meet for the 117th time … The Rebels are the Bulldogs’ most common foe, and this series is among the longest in NCAA Division I history … The two schools started playing for the “Golden Egg” trophy in 1927 … Ole Miss holds a 64-45-6 advantage dating back to 1901 … The Bulldogs have won each of the last two and seven of the last 11, including a 35-3 win in Oxford in 2018.

Dec. 5 — MISSOURI

Missouri leads 2-1 … This will be just the third time MSU and Missouri have faced off and the second as members of the SEC … The last meeting was on Nov. 5, 2015, a 31-13 Bulldog win … Prior to 2015, the two teams had not met since 1984.