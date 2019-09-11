Mississippi State ROTC cadets host Remembrance Run

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State ROTC cadets run to remember Wednesday morning in Starkville.

The sun was rising as the cadets made their way downtown.

The “Remembrance Run” started at the Sanderson Center on the MSU campus and with a speech at city hall.

Mayor Lynn Spruill and Starkville police officers met the group at city hall and thanked them for their future service and talked about the importance of first responders.

Dozens Air Force and Army ROTC participated.

They host the run each year.