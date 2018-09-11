Mississippi State ROTC Holds 9/11 Memorial Run

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It is more than 2 miles from the Sanderson Center on the MSU Campus to the Oktibbeha County Courthouse in downtown Starkville.

That’s the path taken in the early morning hours by more than 100 runners; all are members of ROTC at Mississippi State. They were joined by some community members on the run.

Starkville Mayor and Navy veteran Lynn Spruill met the group at the courthouse to encourage them.

Each step today is in memory of those who lost their lives 17 years ago and in honor of the survivors.

“We also want to support for those children and grandchildren of those victims lost during 911 because a lot of them are still with us today and we want to show our support for them,” said Bradley Evans.

This is the 2nd year for the 9-11 run organized by the MSU Army ROTC.