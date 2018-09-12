Mississippi State Safety Week

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- This week is safety week for Mississippi State and they are bringing in new measures.

They want to make sure their students are kept safe and crime prevention coordinator and security assessment specialist, Emmitt Johnson Jr., is in the middle of it all.

He says MSU has brought in programs such as “Adopt A Cop”, “The Safe Walk Program” and “Mindful Mondays” to help students with safety needs.

These programs give students access to all safety phone numbers and inform students to be mindful of their surroundings.

“I teamed up with the counseling services to notify students to just be mindful their surroundings. If you’re walking through a cross walk not to be on your phone, make sure you’re looking out for other vehicles and different things because if you’re not looking out for yourself, nobody will be looking out for you if you’re not looking out for yourself,” said Emergency Manager, Brent Crocker.

Mississippi State is also looking to implement security cameras on the North and South end of campus in the near future.