A Mississippi State Statue Gets Vandalized Over The Weekend

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The MSU Police Department is investigating an act of vandalism on campus.

Officers say the ‘Bully Statue’ in the Junction was vandalized over the weekend.

The department posted this picture on its Facebook page.

The post says the person in the picture is an employee trying to clean the statue, not a suspect.

The department believes the vandalism took place sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

If you have any information call or text MSU Police at 662-325-2121.