Mississippi State University closes majority of buildings

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State has closed most of its buildings and many employees will continue working from home.

MSU said the campus will remain operational and classes will still be taught remotely.

The Longest Student Health Center, Perry Cafeteria, Residence Halls housing students who remain on campus, the Wise Center for emergency veterinary services, and the Post Office will remain open.

Mississippi University for Women has shelter-in-place measures in place. The W does remain operational in this new virtual world.