Mississippi State University has large financial impact on the state

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI) – The state of Mississippi is enjoying the fruits of the labor at Mississippi State University.

A recently released study from an international economic modeling company found MSU has a 1.8 billion dollar impact on the state.

The study shows the university supports more than 29-thousand jobs. Other areas of impact include MSU alumni whose impact is more than 935-million dollars, student spending at 45-million, and visitor spending at more than 42-million dollars.

The study also shows the university’s work with local and state economic development officials helps with recruitment and retention efforts.

The study is based on data from the fiscal year 2018-2019.