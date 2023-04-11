Mississippi State University hosts research showcase

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The future is bright here in the Magnolia State.

Mississippi State University was showing off its advanced research and academic discoveries with a showcase that included more than a dozen interactive displays.

As research week on campus just kicked off, WCBI was at the event to explore the different inventions and the minds behind these creations.

Students and faculty at Mississippi State gathered at the YMCA plaza to show some of their newest advancements in research.

Jag Deo Singh has had a passion for engineering since he was a kid.

Now, he is the Chief Engineer of EcoCar.

“We got a 2019 blazer like we have here and we had to convert it from an all-wheel drive gas-powered car to an all-wheel drive hybrid vehicle, so this has an electric drive train in the back and gas in the front,” said Singh.

Diversity Equity and Inclusion Manager of EcoCar Jessika Chinquee is a business major at MSU.

She said that STEM has endless opportunities for any major and wants to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to succeed.

“What we do is obviously promote diversity within our workspace We try to make sure that everyone is feeling included and have a sense of belonging and we want to make sure that everyone gets equal opportunities to receive the same outcome,” said Chinquee.

Chloe Madison works as the communication manager of ECOCAR.

While she is on the more “non-technical” side of the project, she said it’s important to keep the public informed on their research.

“I feel like it’s important because we are doing stuff that is out of the norm per se. I feel like a lot of people don’t know a lot about electric vehicles and the direction they are going in. We are kind of starting something that is brand new and so we want people to know about it and be educated about it,” said Madison.

Other students invested their time to preserve the Mississippi coastline, sustainability of paper products, aircraft systems, and chemistry demonstrations.

When asked what was the hardest part of their research, many said it was balancing their school load with their commitment to their projects.

However, they said their professors and faculty members at the state continue to keep them motivated.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter