Mississippi State University is now offering vaccination to employees

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY. (WCBI)- Mississippi State University is offering vaccinations to its employees. The drive-thru clinic began this afternoon, but the weather forced them inside. While this vaccination site is just for university employees, students planned to sign up for appointments through the state or other sources.

“I would definitely get the vaccination shot because I believe it would be helping others as far as spreading the virus and keeping it down,” said an MSU student Cameron Mcclinton.

“I feel like it’s safer for everyone to at least get the vaccine if they’re eligible,” said an MSU student Jason Knight.

While these Mississippi State students are hopeful about getting vaccinated soon, on campus Tuesday, the university focused on getting vaccines to employees.

“This is critical for the entire state of Mississippi because we want people to get vaccinated to help reduce the strain that may be put on our local health care system we also want employees to get vaccinated as soon as possible so that if there is someone who tests positive for Covid it doesn’t spread as much,” said Brent Crocker, the University’s Emergency Manager.

Crocker said offering a free Pfizer shot took some planning and staff members had to go through a process to reserve their appointments.

“When they register for that vaccine appointment it will give them a confirmation it will tell them where that vaccine is going to be administered and then they can arrive on the appointment day in the large parking lot behind the health center to receive their vaccination,” said Crocker.

Crocker also said the response has been good so far but expects even more MSU employees will sign up for their shots.

“We expect the turnout for this to build over time, certainly as word gets out, and as people are able to find time in their schedule to come and get the vaccine,” said Crocker

Tents were set up in the parking lot, but inclement weather led Crocker to push the vaccine to drive through on the inside of the student health center. He said getting staff vaccinated is just one step closer to getting students next.

“This is going to take us a couple of weeks to get through employees and we hope to start receiving more vaccines so that we can start offering them to students,”

Employees will be vaccinated inside the health center Tuesday and Wednesday, March 16-17th, and are expected to return to drive through vaccine operation on Thursday, March 18th.