Mississippi State University plan projects to increase sense of community

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, MISS. (WCBI) – The goal of future projects at Mississippi State are to give students a sense of community.

MSU’s Executive Director of Campus Services, Saunders Ramsey, gave an update on Tuesday to the Kiwanis Club of Starkville.

Ramsey says there are plans to assist and engage students while they are on campus, including outdoor space.

He talked about several upcoming projects, including a new drive linking Bailey Howell Drive to Blackjack Road.

MSU has recently invested money in student housing, a Partnership School, classroom space in Animal and Dairy sciences, and a parking garage.