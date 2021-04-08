Mississippi State University students coming back for fall semester

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Classes may be back to normal this fall on the Mississippi State campus.

The university says it is planning a broader return to in-person instruction for the fall semester.

It is also expected that dorms will re-open at full capacity. First-year freshmen will be expected to live on campus.

Dining halls, the student union, and the library are expected to resume normal hours, along with recreational services.

Expanded parking options will help when all students and faculty are allowed back in the classrooms and offices.

Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt, says the university will continue to monitor public health protocols.

Classes will start in the fall on August 18th.