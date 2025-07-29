Mississippi State University uses AI recruit new students

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University likes to meet prospective students where they are.

Now, they’re getting help from artificial intelligence.

MSU launched an A.I. initiative with Amazon Web Services to amp up its recruitment strategy “for the purpose of AI analyses and machine learning, to help our recruiters know more about the students that we want to communicate with and have expressed interest in aligning and affiliating with us,” said Sid Salter, MSU Vice President of Strategic Communications.

Amazon and technology firm Quintilian, Inc. will analyze MSU data to help attract new students, athletes, faculty and staff.

The program targets prospects through their devices’ search histories and learns their interests and needs.

Once it knows their preferences, AI can present MSU services tailored to those interests and needs.

“I think this tool will empower us to find students that are looking for a university just like Mississippi State, particularly those who have interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” said Salter.

MSU is the first university in Mississippi and the Southeastern Conference to use Amazon’s AI services.

After networking with MSU partners, Amazon pitched the idea to the university to test the new technology.

“As the state’s leading research university, they chose Miss. State, which we’re thrilled about it. We’re thrilled at what we can learn and the benefits that can inure to the university through that,” said Salter.

The free trial with Amazon Web Services will last for 6 months.

After the trial period, MSU will decide if it will use Amazon’s AI for future services.

The AI initiative will also assist MSU’s Alumni Association with contacting members and meeting their needs.

Two MSU students will be hired by Amazon’s partner Quintilian, as interns, to participate in the research study and data analysis for MSU.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.