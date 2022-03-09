Mississippi State University’s military support nationally recognized

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State University’s support for its military is being recognized on a national scale yet again.

A recent ranking by VIQTORY, formerly Victory media, MSU is considered a top ten Military Friendly School for 2022 to 2023.

There is a hefty list of ways Mississippi State supports those who serve.

More than 3,100 students military students now attend the university.

In 2018, MSU became the first university in the state to offer free tuition to members of the Mississippi National Guard through the Bulldog Free Tuition Program.

Current Military and veterans can transfer technical skills learned through their service into school credits.

Nusz Hall, a 7,500 square-foot campus facility that opened in 2016, serves as a support center for everything administrative, educational, or recreational for military students.