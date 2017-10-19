Mississippi State Unveils 2018 Baseball Schedule

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – After becoming just the second first-year head coach in program history to lead Mississippi State to a 40-win season and a Super Regional appearance, Andy Cannizaro has released the 2018 baseball schedule.

The Diamond Dawgs will open the season with a 12-game road trip, starting in Hattiesburg for a three-game series at Southern Miss (Feb. 16-18). MSU last faced the Golden Eagles in the 2016 Hattiesburg Regional, as the Bulldogs battled back from the loser’s bracket to beat USM twice in the same day to advance to its second-straight Super Regional.

State will spend its next two weekends in Texas at the Kleberg Bank College Classic in Corpus Christi (Feb. 23-25) and in Houston at the Shiner’s College Classic (March 2-4), at Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros.

With construction in progress on the new $55 million Dudy Noble Field, the Bulldogs return home for a five-game homestand that begins Tuesday, March 6 against New Mexico State. The midweek will also open an 11-game stretch that includes 10 games at Dudy Noble.

With 14 midweeks on the 2018 slate, nine will be played away from Starkville, including matchups with Southeastern Louisiana in Biloxi (March 14), Alabama State in Montgomery (April 11), Memphis at AutoZone Park (April 18), Ole Miss in Pearl (April 24) and Troy at the Hoover Met (May 9).

Southeastern Conference play opens against Vanderbilt (March 16-18) in Starkville and continues at Missouri (March 23-25) and at LSU (March 29-31).

State will then return home for a Super Bulldog Weekend series vs. Ole Miss (April 6-8) before continuing a stretch of six-straight SEC series vs. SEC West opponents – at Auburn (April 13-15), vs. Arkansas (April 20-22), vs. Texas A&M (April 27-29) and at Alabama (May 3-5).

The regular season concludes with a pair of series against SEC East programs – at Kentucky (May 11-13) and at home against defending national champion Florida (May 17-19).

Full schedule can be viewed on Mississippi State’s website here: http://admin.hailstate.com/schedule.aspx?schedule=183