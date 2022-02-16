Mississippi State women’s hoops blows 15-point lead, falls to Kentucky 81-74

Mississippi State women’s basketball began its stretch of three games in six days Tuesday night in Lexington against Kentucky. MSU had plenty of momentum following Sunday’s emotional 70-59 victory over Ole Miss. Doug Novak’s crew had a 15-point lead with 7:10 to go, but the Wildcats went on a 24-2 run to close it out and clinch the win.

The shorthanded Dawgs were led by Anastasia Hayes (21 points) and JerKaila Jordan (20 points), but fell to 15-9 on the year and 6-6 in SEC play. They return to action Thursday night at 6 when they host LSU.