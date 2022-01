Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith listed week-by-week following MRI

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State men’s basketball received good news following forward Tolu Smith’s MRI.

Per statement from MSU Athletics, Smith’s MRI found no structural damage in his left knee and will be listed as week-to-week.

Smith was forced to exit the Bulldogs game against Ole Miss with just a few minutes remaining after suffering the injury.