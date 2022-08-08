Mississippi State’s traffic will be changing on Monday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Traffic changes on Mississippi State’s campus will impact where vehicles can drive through.

You’ll notice these new gates at Hardy Road and President’s circle.

Starting Monday, traffic is limited in that area.

Only faculty and staff with gated parking permits, SMART transit busses, and vendors with parking permits can access the roads and parking lots in that gated corridor.

The goal is to increase safety for people walking in the center of campus.

The university says the road changes shouldn’t have a major impact on commuter and residential parking lots.