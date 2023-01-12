Mississippi Supreme Court denies rehearing request for Robert Devaull

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Supreme Court ruling in the Aberdeen Ward One election will stand.

The state’s highest court denied Robert Devaull’s request for a rehearing.

This past September the court ruled that a special election should not have been ordered by a special judge in the Ward One race.

Devaull won that special election against Nicholas Holliday and that’s why he requested the rehearing.

Holliday won the 2020 Democratic runoff and it appears he will hold the seat on the board of aldermen.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter