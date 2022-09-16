Mississippi Supreme Court reverses election ruling

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Supreme Court has reversed a judge’s ruling ordering a new election for the Ward One Alderman seat.

That special election was ordered in February 2021 by Special Judge Jeff Weill Senior. In his ruling, he ordered a new election between Nicholas Holliday and Robert Devaull.

Judge Weill ordered the new election after finding irregularities in absentee ballots cast during the 2020 Democratic runoff between Holliday, the incumbent, and Devaull.

Devaull won the special election in April of 2021. Holliday challenged the Judge’s decision calling for a special election. In their ruling, the Supreme Court said the trial court did not have the authority to order a new election.

Jim Mozingo, an attorney representing Devaull said he is reviewing the court’s opinion, but he expects to ask the Court to reconsider its opinion.

Mozingo said the court didn’t find any issues with the evidence.

We have reached out to Holliday’s attorney, Walter Zinn, and expect to have a comment from him later today.

The next meeting for the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen is set for September 20th.