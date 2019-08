COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Supreme Court has upheld a Columbus man’s murder conviction.

Derrick Nelson was convicted of shooting and killing Willie Hood Jr.

The shooting happened at a graduation party on May 4, 2013, on Pine Street.

The state Court of Appeals reversed the conviction last October and ordered a new trial.

This ruling by the state Supreme Court overturned that decision.

Nelson will serve life in prison.