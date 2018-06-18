Mississippi teachers come together for education conference in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In Starkville, 300 teachers from across the state are meeting for the Innovative Institute Conference.

It’s a conference designed to help teachers, learn new ways to take learning in the classroom, to the next level.

They are also hoping to address some of the biggest issues facing our state’s education system, including improving the graduation rates, incorporating learner-centered strategies and strengthening Science, Math and career pathways courses in school districts.

“This year our conference is show to teach, lead and prepare students and really looking at those practices that are successful and vetting those practices with other school districts here in Starkville,” said director of RCU Betsey Smith.

Teachers also are collaborating on how to engage students and incorporate technology better into classrooms.

The conference is put on by Mississippi State and the Mississippi Department of Education.