Mississippi teachers to receive pay increase in July

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Teachers in Mississippi will see a larger paycheck starting next month.

The new budget year starts Friday, which happens to be the first day of July.

This past legislative session lawmakers passed a teacher pay raise.

Teachers will receive, on average, a $5,100 increase.

Assistant teachers will get about $2,000 more in their paychecks.

In the 2019-2020 school year, the average pay for teachers was $46,843.