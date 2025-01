Mississippi teen killed in suspected terrorist attack in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WCBI) – A Mississippi teen was among those killed in a suspected terrorist attack in New Orleans.

Our statewide partner WLBT reports that 18-year-old Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux of Gulfport was among those killed according to NOLA.com

Her mother said that her daughter wasn’t supposed to be in New Orleans and that she had sneaked over for the night with her 18-year-old cousin and a friend.

