Mississippi Teens get opportunity to see how the FBI works

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Teens of Mississippi, if you want to get an inside look at the work done by the FBI, here’s your chance.

13-17-year-olds can now apply to the Jackson Field Office FBI Teen Academy.

This two-day program provides a behind-the-scene experience on topics about violent crimes, cybersecurity, drugs prevention, and more.

Students also get hands-on activities with an FBI employee.

But, there are a few requirements needed. All students must have at least a 3.0 GPA or higher.

You have until June 10th to apply. Late applications and essays will not be considered.

The program will take place on July 22nd and 29th from 9 am to 3 pm.