Mississippi University for Women helps prepare future politicians

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Industrial Institute and College opened its doors in 1884 with the mission to educate women and prepare them for the workforce.

Over the past 140 years, the name and mission have both evolved, but Mississippi University for Women still holds fast to its roots and its focus on molding strong women leaders.

The W has also created a program to help women use their voices in the political arena.

The Center for American Women in Politics claims that Mississippi is ranked number 48 in women’s leadership.

And Mississippi University for Women is hoping to change that in the near future.

During Women’s History Month, the spotlight is focused on the contributions women have made to society.

At Mississippi University for Women that focus is built into the school’s mission, but there’s always room to improve.

The W is now looking to expand the influence of women in the field of politics.

“Within the united states, Mississippi is at the bottom we are always at the 48, 49, 50th in terms of woman’s level of representation so it may be that Mississippi lags behind on woman kind of policy issues because there aren’t as many women in the Mississippi house and senate,” said Dr. Chanley Rainey, MUW professor.

Rainey heads up The W’s Center for Woman’s Research, and its New Leadership Program, which is designed to help young women learn about women in American politics and allow them to develop and practice leadership skills through panel discussions, workshops, and hands-on projects.

It gives them a new image of what they can be.

“You try to prepare women to enter the workforce on equal footing with men and we have a lot of special programs that help women see themselves as leaders,” said Rainey.

Rainey believes institutions have a duty to prepare the new generations of Mississippi political leaders, and they should support young women by immersing them in the workings of the State capital

“To give them mentors and peer support and experiences that provide training so that they can do that work,” said Rainey.

Ultimately, Rainey sees this as an opportunity for young women to use their voices

“There is a great point to be made that diversity in all forms leads to better conversations. You need all perspectives at the table to see the full picture,” said Rainey.

Any young lady in the state of Mississippi who is passionate about increasing women’s political representation is encouraged to sign up for the New Leadership Program. Applications are due in April and the program begins in June.

