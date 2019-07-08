Mississippi voter registration deadline approaches

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) – Monday, July 8, 2019 is the deadline for residents in Mississippi to register to vote in the statewide primary elections.
Primary elections aren’t until August 6. But in order to vote, new residents and first-time voters must take action by Monday.
- Advertisement -
Circuit clerk offices will be open until 5pm. If residents are mailing in their application, it must be postmarked no later than July 8.
You can click here to see if you are registered to vote in Mississippi.
For more information about voter registration in Mississippi, visit the Secretary of State’s Office website or call at 1-800-829-6786.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.