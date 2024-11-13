Mississippi voter turnout faced lowest rating in this year’s election

MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WCBI) – Voter turnout in Mississippi for the recent Presidential election reaches its lowest level in decades.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson stated that less than 60% of voters cast a ballot in the election.

That is the lowest level since 2004.

Watson says the state faces voter apathy and fatigue.

Voter turnout was heavy in some areas the first part of day.

The Secretary also reminds voters that any local runoff races will be November 26.

