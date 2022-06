Mississippi voters head to primary polls on Tuesday

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi voters go to the polls for the primaries Tuesday.

Congressional races are up for grabs across the state in the first, second, third, and fourth Congressional Districts.

These races are for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Polls open at 7 AM and close at 7 PM.

If a runoff is needed, it will be on June 28th.

The general election is on November 8th.