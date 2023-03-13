Mississippi woman, two daughters drown near Louisiana beach Sunday
CAMERON PARISH, Louisiana (WCBI/KPLC) – An Attala County woman and her two daughters drowned near a Louisiana beach.
KPLC in Lake Charles reported the incident happened Sunday afternoon in Cameron Parish.
Neighbors told WCBI they are from the Ethel area.
The unidentified 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages seven and eight died at the beach.
A nine-year-old boy was also pulled from the water. He’s in critical condition.
The TV station reported a three-year-old was found walking on the beach and that’s when first responders were called.
