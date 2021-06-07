Mississippians will head to the polls to vote in Municipal elections

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Voters in cities and towns across the area will go to the polls tomorrow.

Races for mayor and boards of alderman or city council are up for grabs.

Mayoral races in Columbus, West Point, Amory, Tupelo, Winona, Ackerman, Eupora, and Louisville… just to name a few.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office reminds voters that voting precincts for municipal elections are often different than those for county elections.

Poll observers will be in place throughout the state.

Voting at the ballot box starts at 7 AM and ends at 7 PM.