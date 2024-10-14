Mississippi’s continued wins in lottery sales

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi continues to hit the jackpot from lottery sales.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation gave the state more than $9 million in net proceeds.

State law requires the transfer within the first 20 days of the month.

This fiscal year, the lottery has transferred more than $27 million.

The first $80 million in the fiscal year goes to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. After that, money is given to the Education Enhancement Fund.

Since being created in 2019, the lottery has given $606 million to the state.

