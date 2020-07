JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- More than 1,000 Mississippians test positive for COVID-19 and ICU numbers continue to climb.

1,032 new cases are being reported Friday by the Mississippi State Department of Health, along with 24 deaths. The total death toll now stands at 1,332.

253 people are in ICU.

Lee County had the highest number of new cases with 33. Union has 25. Pontotoc, Winston, and Lamar County, Alabama all had 13.

Monroe, Oktibbeha, and Lafayette had 12.