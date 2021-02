JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s hospitals have fewer COVID-19 patients but the new case count continues to creep up.

The state department of health is reporting 984 new cases today and 39 deaths.

645 people remain hospitalized across the state with COVID-19.

178 of those patients are in ICU.

There are six open ICU beds in the Golden Triangle and none in Tupelo.

Lee County has the most new cases today with 25.

Lafayette has 18. Lowndes and Pickens Counties have 15.

Oktibbeha has 14.