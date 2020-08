Jackson, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s COVID-19 numbers began to rise again today.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,081 new coronavirus cases and 45 deaths.

17 deaths reported are from death certificates from July 26th to August 6th.

There’s not new Long term care facility outbreaks reported today, that number still staying at 179.

So far, 69-thousand-374 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.